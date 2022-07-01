Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 199 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Successful Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,037 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 35,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.95.

In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,456 shares of company stock worth $2,861,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,192. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

