Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 136 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Successful Portfolios LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $2,287,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 20.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 109,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in CVS Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 40,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.44. The company had a trading volume of 27,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.33.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,967 shares of company stock worth $20,495,397. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

