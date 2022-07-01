Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases 1,419 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.9% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 96.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 44.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

AMD traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.12. 789,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,173,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

