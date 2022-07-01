Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases 1,397 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,816,000 after acquiring an additional 452,936 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,815,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,489,000 after buying an additional 592,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 383,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,909,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snap from $45.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $463,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,888,638.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

