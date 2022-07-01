Successful Portfolios LLC Buys 142 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.22. The stock had a trading volume of 121,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,859,645. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

