Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires New Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,277,000 after acquiring an additional 189,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,614,000 after acquiring an additional 119,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,546,000 after acquiring an additional 294,056 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Argus raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.44. 7,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,114. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

