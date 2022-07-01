Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,204,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.63. The stock had a trading volume of 27,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,484. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.98. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

