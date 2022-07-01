StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 160.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,002,000 after acquiring an additional 37,626 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

IJS stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average of $99.32. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

