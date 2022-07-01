StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 6,087 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of PCY opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.