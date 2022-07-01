StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 3,133 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment House LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSK opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.03%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 33.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group cut their target price on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

