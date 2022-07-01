StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 6,136 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.1% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 486,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 144,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $43.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

