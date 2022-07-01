StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,982,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,507,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after acquiring an additional 773,331 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average is $71.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
