StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Southern by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average is $70.20. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,836 shares of company stock worth $8,316,301. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

