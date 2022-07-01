Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEOAY shares. Danske downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €14.90 ($15.85) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. 51,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,166. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj (Get Rating)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.