StockNews.com Upgrades Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to “Buy”

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

FELE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.26. 163,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.14. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,244.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $763,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,565 shares of company stock worth $2,162,514. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 67,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

