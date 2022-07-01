StockNews.com Lowers Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

TGH opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 37.80%. The business had revenue of $198.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Textainer Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Textainer Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

