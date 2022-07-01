StockNews.com Lowers EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

EPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.70.

NYSE:EPR opened at $46.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.38.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 218.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

