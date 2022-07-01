StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SRLP stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. Sprague Resources has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sprague Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

