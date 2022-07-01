Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stake Increased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,110 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYBT. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,083.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 145,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 132,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,760,000 after acquiring an additional 44,264 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 104,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,068,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $661,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $190,500.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $300,008.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,251.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,668 shares of company stock valued at $634,629. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SYBT. StockNews.com raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.14.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 23.13%. Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

