stETH (Lido) Price Reaches $3,479.19 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00182845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00689191 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00085164 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

