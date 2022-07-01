Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.14 million.

NYSE:SCS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.62. 4,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 341.20%.

In related news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $46,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Steelcase by 82.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 799,202 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 63.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,232,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 478,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,642,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,631,000 after buying an additional 301,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after purchasing an additional 277,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 225,987 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

