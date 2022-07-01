Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.61-$6.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $66.15 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

