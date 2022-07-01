STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Achieves Market Cap of $3.80 Million

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STARSHIP has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $11,344.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.43 or 0.02165832 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00193996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00082547 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016040 BTC.

STARSHIP Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

