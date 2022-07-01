Stairway Partners LLC Has $49.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 6.6% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $49,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275,972. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.