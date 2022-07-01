Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00083443 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00025188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00017074 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001572 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00264258 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

