SpectralCast (OTCMKTS:SPEC) Stock Price Down 52%

SpectralCast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 52% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

SpectralCast Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPEC)

SpectralCast, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty electronics. The company also integrates and cultivates consumer electronic products with the encrypted network, the Orbital Organic Network, known as the Overnet. It offers 58 inch and 55 inch Orbital Elite LED televisions, and 42 inch multi-function LCD television.

