SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,989 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises about 1.1% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.76. 32,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

