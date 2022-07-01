SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $45.83.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.