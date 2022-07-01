SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

SPYG stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

