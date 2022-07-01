SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Lifted by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.03. The company had a trading volume of 120,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,373. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

