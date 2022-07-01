SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) is Prairiewood Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,668,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,878,000 after acquiring an additional 97,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 93,959 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 455,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,775,000 after purchasing an additional 153,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $44.14 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.