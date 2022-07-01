SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.47

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.47 and last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 636068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IPE)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.