SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,379 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44.

