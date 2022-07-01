Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,700 shares, a growth of 166.6% from the May 31st total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $12.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DALXF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

