Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Shares Down 1.5%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 13,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 52,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Spark Power Group from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$59.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Spark Power Group ( TSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$65.42 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

