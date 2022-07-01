SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.87

Shares of SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.87 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.45). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.38), with a volume of 991 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and train stations.

