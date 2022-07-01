SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.87

Shares of SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.87 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.45). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.38), with a volume of 991 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22.
SpaceandPeople Company Profile (LON:SAL)
