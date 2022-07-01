SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Purchased by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in SouthState in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SouthState in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in SouthState in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SouthState by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.82.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

SouthState Company Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.