South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Trading Down 7.7%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) shares fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 15,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 127,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STSBF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Star Battery Metals (STSBF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.