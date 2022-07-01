Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.06

Shares of Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02), with a volume of 7,956,710 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £25.63 million and a P/E ratio of 7.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.06.
Sound Energy Company Profile (LON:SOU)
