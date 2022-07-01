Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Sony Group comprises 6.0% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $15,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Sony Group stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.45. 5,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,389. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $79.94 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The firm has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.12.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

