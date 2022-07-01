Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.14.

SON traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,179. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.82.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -502.55%.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

