Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Stock analysts at Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.70% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SLDP stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50. Solid Power has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

In related news, major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 457,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $2,856,743.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,246,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,042,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth $5,681,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth $1,965,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

