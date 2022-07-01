Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

STWRY opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $231.18 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.1297 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

