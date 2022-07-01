SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOBKY opened at $11.06 on Monday. SoftBank has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

SoftBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

