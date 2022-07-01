SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOBKY opened at $11.06 on Monday. SoftBank has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.
SoftBank Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoftBank (SOBKY)
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.