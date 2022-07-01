SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,100 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the May 31st total of 415,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SFTBY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. 263,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,930. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($5.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. Research analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

