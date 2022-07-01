Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMFKY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €57.18 ($60.83) to €56.03 ($59.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($63.83) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.52.

SMFKY stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. 26,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,599. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $60.34.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

