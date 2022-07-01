Smartshare (SSP) Price Reaches $0.0000

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $106,615.75 and $1,600.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00052903 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

