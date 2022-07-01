SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.95

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

CWYUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

