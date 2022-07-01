SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. SMART Global updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.55-$0.75 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.55-0.75 EPS.

Shares of SGH opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $814.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SMART Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SMART Global by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in SMART Global by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

