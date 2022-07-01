Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 10,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 568,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKIL shares. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $170.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey R. Tarr bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,085.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the first quarter worth $66,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

